Celebration of life services for John. D. Snider, 91, Walnut Shade, Mo., will be held at 10a.m. on Sept. 2, 2021, at Healing River Worship Center, Walnut Shade, Mo. Pastor Tim Snider and Pastor Sam Conley will officiate with burial following at Gobbler’s Knob Cemetery, Hollister, Mo. Visitation will be held at the church 9a.m. Healing River Worship Center, Walnut Shade.
He died on Aug. 28, 2021.John was born May 13, 1930, Branson, Mo., He was the son of Troy and Birdie Opal (Combs) Snider.
He was preceded in death by his parents, siblings Jerry, Danny, Pauline Compton, Deann Miller and a granddaughter Bethany Snider.
He is survived by his wife, Sarah of the home, children Michael (Judy) Snider of Clever, Mo., Timothy (Betty) Snider of Walnut Shade, Mo., Steven (Shelley) Snider of Branson, Mo., Sandra (Danny) Jones of Forsyth, Mo., his sisters Jessie (Bobby) Fausett of Kirbyville, Mo. and Linda Jones of Branson, Mo.
Services are under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory Branson, Mo.
