Robert M. “Bob” Wade was born on May 20, 1932, in Hollister, Mo to Robert W. and Alta Wade. He graduated from Hollister High School in 1951 and then entered the United States Army during the Korean War, where he served as a prison guard.
Bob entered into rest on January 1st, 2022, in Branson at the age of 89.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert W. and Alta Wade; his wife, Mary Jane Wade; daughter Rebecca “Becky” Wade; and two sisters Erna Denny along with husband Al and Valeta Stratton along with her husband Henry “Hank”.
Bob is survived by his son Mike Wade of Hollister; Brother-in-law, William “Bill” Davis of California, nephew Wesley Stratton and wife Nancy of Smithville, grandchildren Branden of Ridgedale, Laci of Blue Eye, Joshua of Hollister, Karley of West Plains, Kayla Jennings and husband Jordan of Omaha and 10 great grandchildren.
Friends are invited to a time of visitation on Monday evening, January 10, 2022, from 5:30 to 7:00 pm at Snapp- Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, Branson
Bob will be laid to rest at a later date next to his wife and daughter in Ozarks Memorial Park Cemetery, Branson.
