Visitation for Billy Joe Dildine, 88, formerly of Reeds Spring, Mo., Will be at Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home & Crematory, Branson, Mo., On March 10 from 1-5 p.m.
Funeral services will be held, March 11, 2021 at 2p.m. In Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home & Crematory, Branson, Mo., Burial will follow Ozarks Memorial Park Cemetery, Branson.
He died on Feb. 24, 2021.Billy Joe Dildine was born Jan. 3, 1933 in Martin, Tenn., He was the son of Samuel Harvey and Myrtle Dildine.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife Jennie; infant son, Billy Ray Dildine; brother, Rayford Dildine; and sisters, Mary Frances Robbins, Elizabeth “T” Lee and Zola Mae Dilday.
He is survived by his son Billy A. (Susie) Dildine of Berkeley Springs, WV., Daughter Janet Montgomery of Hurst, Texas. Brothers, Ben Dildine of Texas, and Bob Dildine of Tenn., Sisters, Sarah Snyder, Naomi Williams, Martha Dean Arrington and Irene Dilday all of Tenn.
Arrangements are under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home & Crematory, Branson. Mo.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.