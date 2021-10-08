No formal services are currently planned for Catherine Louise Weston, 70, of Rockaway Beach, Mo.
She died on Oct. 1, 2021.Catherine was born on Oct. 5, 1950, in Danville, Il., the daughter of Kenneth and Violet (Witty) Weston.
She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, Barry Holstein, daughter, Bonnie Weston, brother, Steven Weston, sister, Pamela Brannin., great-grandson, Christopher Weston, and special friend, Beamie Love.
She is survived by her three daughters, Billee Weston, Tammy Weston, and Laura Miller.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
