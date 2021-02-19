A viewing for Michael P. Mullen, 73, of Forsyth, was held Feb. 15 at Whelchel Grace Funeral Home in Forsyth, Mo. and burial was at Missouri Veterans Cemetery in Spingfield on Feb. 16.
He died Feb. 9, 2021.
Michael was born March 4, 1947 in Ames, Iowa to Joe Patrick and Mary Patricia Mullen.
Survivors include his wife, Shirley; three sons, Lyle of Butte, Mont., Michael of Charlotte, N.C., and Frank of Richardson, Texas; two daughters, Stacy of Orlando, Fla. and Christina of Haslet, Texas; three brothers, Steve of Des Moines, Iowa., Jerry of Livingston, of Montana, and Jim of Cedar Rapids, Iowa; and three sisters Cathy and Joan of Cedar Rapids, Iowa., and Mary of Houston, Texas.
