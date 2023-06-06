Kevin A. Leal, 64, of Harrison, AR passed away on May 31, 2023 in Branson.
Kevin was born in Geneva, IL on September 29, 1958 to Gonzalo & Judith (Wetter) Leal.
He is survived by his daughter, Heather Cook and husband Joshua of Harrison, AR; two grandchildren, Sawyer Cook and Sofia Cook; and seven siblings; Terry Leal, Shawn Leal, Scott Leal, Betty Steffen, Diane Gonzales, Kim Leal and Stephenie Heard.
Arrangements are under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, Branson.
