A Celebration of Life service will held at a later date for Gary Lynn McClease, 70, of Kirbyville, Mo.
He died on April 8, 2022.
Gary was born on Aug. 28, 1951 in Branson, Mo., the son of Jack and Berniece Brown McClease.
He is survived by his wife, Lorraine Branstetter McClease
Arrangements and cremation was under the direction of Greenlawn Funeral Home in Branson, Mo.
