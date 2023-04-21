Draco Derek Lee Hillmer passed away on April 17, 2023.
Draco was born December 14, 2022 at Cox Medical Center in Branson.
He was preceeded in death his grandfather, Steven Purvis, Sr.; aunt, Kassie Clark and uncle, Don Palmer preceded him in death.
Draco is survived by his parents, Keith and Breanna Hillmer of Merriam Woods; his brother and sisters, Keith Hillmer, III, Cecelia, Gladine and Kassidy Hillmer all of the home; grandparents, Keith Hillmer, Sr. of Ozark, Sharon Hillmer of Branson and John & Judy Palmer of Merriam Woods along with extended family and their Bridge of Faith Community Church family.
Services will be Saturday, April 22, at 10 a.m. in Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home & Crematory, Branson with Pastor Jonathan McGuire officiating. Burial will follow in Snapp Cemetery, Forsyth. Friends and family are welcome to a time of visitation before the service on Saturday, beginning at 9 a.m. in the funeral home.
Arrangements under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory.
