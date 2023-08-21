Patricia Lynn Wiegand Stephens of Forsyth, MO passed away on July 22, 2023.
She was born on June 22, 1952.
Patricia is survived by her son, Robert Edward Stephens II; and daughter, Courtney Stephens.
Funeral services were held on Saturday, July 29, at Cozean Memorial Chapel & Crematory in Farmington, MO. Patricia was laid to rest at Stephens Cemetery in Marquand, MO.
Arrangements are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
