Sandra “Sandy” Jeanne Smith, 82, of Lampe, MO passed away on August 15th from brain cancer (Glioblastoma).
Sandy was born in Salinas, CA.
She is preceded in death by her parents, George “Ed” and Pearl Mayhew; her twin sister, Roberta Mayhew, and granddaughter, Ashley Vermurlen.
Sandy is survived by her husband, Stuart Smith; her younger brother, Gary Mayhew; her children: Lori Brand, Larry Crawford, Stacey Cannon, and their spouses; her stepchildren: Michael, Holly, Kelly, Tammy, Kevin, and their spouses; her grandchildren, which she lavished with love: Kyle Young, Kristi Blankenship, KC Vermurlen, Katie Young, and Bethany Che along with their spouses; step- granddaughter Maureen along with her husband; and her great-grandchildren: Isaac, Kenzie, Liliana, Kami, Olivia, Kaleia, Henry, Isabelle and Brandon.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, Sept. 17, at 2 pm at First Christian Church, located at 5 Hilltop Drive, Kimberling City, MO, 65686. There will also be a reception following the service.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Pregnancy Life Line, which was Sandy’s passion.
Arrangements under the direction of Holden Cremation and Funeral Service in Sparta, MO.
