A family gathering to honor and celebrate the life of Beverly May Deware, age 88, of Forsyth, Mo., Will be held at a later time at Branson First Church of the Nazarene, Branson, Mo.
She died on April 2, 2021. Beverly was born on May 9, 1932, In Warwick, Rhode Island., The daughter of Palmer Lake Sr. and Bertha (Avery) Lake.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, John Deware, a sister-in-law, Grace McFarlin; and a great-granddaughter, Nevaeh.
She is survived by four sons, Kevin (Cathy) Deware of Chanute, Kan., Stanley (Tammy) Deware of Branson, Mo., Wayne James of Branson, Mo., And Kenneth James (Tracey) of Palestine, Texas.,
Sister, Barbara (Jimmy) O’Reilly of New York, Brother, Palmer (Jean) Lake Jr. of Fla.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
