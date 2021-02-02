Visitation For Lelia Fay Lansdown, 87, of Lampe, Mo., will be held from 11 to 12 p.m. Feb. 6, 2021 in First Baptist Church, Kimberling City, Mo. Funeral services will follow the visitation, with Paul Green officiating. Burial will be in Pinecrest Cemetery, Kimberling City, Mo.
She died Jan. 27, 2021.
She was born May 10, 1933 in Maryville, Mo., the daughter of Raymond and Stella (Rumery) Branson.
She was preceded in death by her husband, John Lansdown; and two daughters, Rita Ann Farrell and Terry Lea Tartenaar.
She is survived by two sons, Elvin Wayne (Sharon) Lansdown, and Roy Dean (Bobbie) Lansdown; one brother, Dale (Trudy) Branson; and one sister Wanda Henry.
Arrangements were under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home, Kimberling City, Mo.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.