There will be a memorial service for Norma Louise Marsh, 89, of Branson, MO, at 11 a.m. May 13, 2022, at First Baptist Church, 400 S Sunshine, Branson, MO. The service will be officiated by Jeff Wilcox.
She died on May 6, 2022.
Norma was born on June 17, 1932, in Aredale, IA., the daughter of Dan and Pauline (Gerhart) Lindaman.
She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, Doug Marsh, son, Wendall Marsh, grandson, Jessie Henderson, and brother, Ray Lindaman.
She is survived by her son, Kevin (Sandra) Marsh, and daughter-in-law, Melody Marsh.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
