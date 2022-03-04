Services for Jean Shepard, 73, of Cedar Creek, were held March 3, 2022 in Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, Branson with burial in Nickerson Cemetery, Kimberling City.
She died on Feb. 28, 2022. Jean was born April 4, 1948 in Tulsa, Okla., the daughter of Harold & Rosella (Sing) Tiller.
She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother,Charles Tiller.
She is survived by her husband, Glendell Shepard of Cedar Creek, Mo., children, Christopher Butcher of Daytona, Fla., Suzan Russell of Abesville, Mo., and Elizabeth Banister (Jim) of Mt. Vernon, Mo., sister, Beth Ingham of Farmington, NM.
