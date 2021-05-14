Services for Larry McIntosh, Sr., 72 of Hollister, Mo., will be May 17, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. in Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, Branson, Mo., with Bro. Doug Hodges officiating.
Military Honors will be held later and provided by Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 913 and the United States Army. Burial in the Missouri Veterans Cemetery, Springfield, Mo.
He died on May 11, 2021. Larry was born on Feb.3, 1949 in Kansas City, Mo., to Carl Edward McIntosh Sr. and Vadna Irene (McBee) McIntosh.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers, Lonnie and Carl and sisters, Judy and Sandy.
He is survived by his wife Donna McIntosh of Hollister, Mo., Children, Larry McIntosh, Jr. of Hollister, Mo., Troy McIntosh of Phoenix, Ariz., Scott McIntosh of Branson, Mo., Katie Duplechain of Prescott, Ariz., and Tammy McIntosh of Powersite, Mo., his two sisters, Deanna Johnson of Branson, Mo., and Tammy McIntosh Miller of Mesa, Ariz.
Arrangements were under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory.
