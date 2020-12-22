Ronald (“Ron”) Edward Dobbins of Branson, Mo., died Dec. 9, 2020.
He was born on Sept. 30, 1942, in Santa Monica, Calif., to Paul and Marie Dobbins.
He was preceded in death by his wife Johnnie Ruth (Capolupo) Dobbins.
He is survived by his three daughters, Angela (Dobbins) Baginski, Corinne (Dobbins) Angulo of Cleveland, Tenn., and Arione (Capolupo) Henderson of Las Vegas, Nev..
Arrangements are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
