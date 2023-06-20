Nina E. Lukyanova, 76, of Branson, MO, passed away on June 13, 2023.
She was born on December 11, 1946, in Grozney, Russia, the daughter of Efrem and Nadegda (Kudrytseva) Adrumkina.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother and sister; and recently, her husband.
Nina is survived by her daughter, Tatyana (Eugene) Karter of Branson, MO; and granddaughter, Alissa Kartavtseva of New York, NY.
No formal services are currently planned.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.