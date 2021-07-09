A memorial for Beverly Ann McAbee, 73 of Lampe, Mo., was, July 9, 2021 at Stumpff Funeral Chapel Kimberling City, Mo., with Pastor Jerry Jenkins officiating. Burial was in Pinecrest Cemetery Kimberling City, Mo.
She died on July 5, 2021. Beverly was born on Dec. 12, 1947, in Blue Island, IL., the daughter of George and Gladys (Kaskie) Connors.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Patrick McAbee; and her parents.
She is survived by three daughters, Trina (Doug) Watkins of Reeds Spring, Mo., Tricia McAbee of Lampe, Mo., and Tracie AbuDayyeh of Huston, Texas, brother, Bill (Paula) Connors or Rogers, Ark., sister, Sharon Thorn of Portage, Ind.
Arrangements are under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home Kimberling City, Mo.
