Graveside services for Vernie Maxine (Breedon) Bowman, 83, of Branson, Mo. were Jan. 16, 2021 at Snapp Cemetery, Forsyth, Mo.
She died Jan. 14, 2021.
She was born Sept. 30, 1937 in Forsyth, Mo., the daughter of K. Bliss Breedon and Ada (Moore) Breedon.
She was preceded in death by her parents and husband Kenneth Bowman.
She is survived by her brother Rex (Jo) Breedon of Kirbyville, Mo., and step-son Ken Bowman of Hollister, Mo.
Arrangements were under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, Branson, Mo.
