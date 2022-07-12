Jerry Dean Stearman, 74, passed away on Friday July 8, 2022 in Branson, MO.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Thomas and Margie Stearman; in-laws Dale and Pauline Keithley. two brothers, Charles Stearman and Samuel Stearman; brother-in-law, Harold Shaw and a nephew, Randy Stearman.
He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Jackie Pauline Stearman of the home; two daughters, Angela Deann (Don) Stearman-Hendrix of Peculiar, MO, and Aimee Diann (Aaron) Stearman-Green of Excelsior Springs MO; one son Michael Joseph (Denise) Stearman of Fort Wayne, IN; six granddaughters, Sydney (Amber) Jeffers-Moore of Independence, MO, Morgann (Michael) Hendrix-Diley of Belton, MO, Linea (Chad) Stearman-Rosales of Columbus, GA, Maxine and Joy Stearman of Fairbanks, AK, Logann Staggenborg and Madalyn Green of Excelsior Springs, MO; one step-grandson Avrie Green of Tucson, AZ; seven great-grand daughters, Ariel, Edynn, Brielle, Layla, Elena, Mikaya and Charlie; brother, Eugene (Brenda) Stearman of Nixa, MO; sister Mary Shaw of Kansas City, MO; sisters in law, Marsha Peterson of Kansas City, KS and Rhonda (Rick) Hall of Grant, MI and many bonus kids, bonus grandchildren, nieces, nephews and life long friends.
Services will be at Bridge Of Faith Community Church Rockaway Beach, MO on Wednesday, July 13.
Visitation with family will be from 3 to 4 p.m., immediately followed by a A Celebration of Life service.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to Bridge of Faith Community Church or the American Heart Association.
Cremation is under the direction of the Kissee-Schofield-Eakins Funeral Home, Forsyth, Mo.
