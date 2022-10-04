Carl Lee Warren, 81, of Highlandville, MO passed away on September 30, 2022.
Carl was born on February 11, 1941 in Reeds Spring, MO, the son of Bill and Dolly (DeForest) Warren. He married Phena Hicks and would have celebrated 64 years on October 4, 2022.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Riley Warren and three sisters, Lorene Jackson, Inez Atchison and Lucille Hembree.
Carl is survived by his wife Phena Warren of Highlandville, MO; daughter Carolyn Hale and her husband Carl of Highlandville, MO; two grandchildren Bill Hale and Christy Cunningham and her husband Justin; four great grandchildren Rori Cunningham, Harper Cunningham, Reagan Cunningham and Winifred Cunningham and a host of other relatives and friends.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 8, 2022 in Jones Chastain Cemetery, Nixa, MO with Randy Stewart officiating.
Arrangements under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home in Crane, MO.
