Barbara Ann Pino, 76, of Kimberling City passed away on March 6, 2023.
Barbara was born on July 13, 1946, in Fond du Lac, WI. She married her husband David J. Pino in 1964.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Keith and Alaine (Giese) Bucher; and two brothers: H. William Bucher and James Bucher.
Barbara is survived by her husband David Pino of Kimberling City, MO; son Daniel Pino (Sandy), Edgewood, NM; daughter Tammy Pino, Springfield, MO; three brothers: Keith Bucher, Kimberling City, MO; Wayne Thomas Bucher (Donna), Phelps, WI; and Stephen John Bucher (Trish), Sapphire, NC; a sister Kathy Ames (Bill), Kimberling City, MO; two granddaughters: Cassidy and Amber Pino, NM and a host of other family and friends.
Celebration of Life, for family and friends, will be Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 2 p.m., at Stumpff Funeral Home in Kimberling City, MO. In lieu of flowers, donations to Terrace Home Health and Hospice, 4650 S. National Ave., Springfield, MO.
Arrangements are under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Homes.
