There will be a memorial service planned for Randal “Randy” Grant Lee, 68, of Rogersville, Mo., at 1p.m. March 26, 2022, at Henderson Baptist Church, 121 State Hwy B, Rogersville, Mo. Luncheon will proceed after service.
He died on March 8, 2022.
Randal was born on July 31, 1953, the son of Robert and Lula (Feagan) Lee in Poplar Bluff, Mo.
He is preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by his wife, Linda Lee of Rogersville, Mo., daughter, Sarah Lepp of Festus, Mo., son, Randal Joseph (Jennifer) Lee of Festus, Mo., brother, Robert (Ronda) Lee of Ironton, Mo., sister, LaSandra (Michael) Quint of Walnut Grove, Mo., two stepsons, Neal (Mandy) McIntyre of Maryland Heights, Mo., and Kyle McIntyre of Springfield, Mo.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
