John Garnes Meyers, 88, and Elrita Philomena Primeaux (Lou) Meyers, also 88, of Branson, both passed away within hours of each other on December 18, 2022.
Garnes Meyers was born September 7, 1934 in Midland, LA to Jessie and Della Meyers. Lou was born on August 18, 1934 in Gueydan, LA to Otis and Oscalie Primeaux. Garnes and Lou married on January 20, 1951 in Acadia Parish, LA; they were so close to celebrating their 72nd wedding
anniversary. They lived a life devoted to each other, their family and their God.
Garnes and Lou shared their last 15 months together at Forsyth Nursing Center and were soon embraced by the staff.
Garnes was preceded in death by his parents and one sister, Belzie Jane Meyers Smith.
Lou was preceded in death by her parents and siblings Dalton Primeaux, Jasper Primeaux and Ouida Primeaux Williams.
They are survived by their children Della Meyers Benoit (Lloyd) of Branson, MO, Terry Meyers (Mary) of Jackson, TN and Johnny Meyers, of Branson, MO; five grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren; and Garnes sister Katherine Francez Meyers Trahan (John) of Crowley, LA.
A Celebration of Life ceremony will be held on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023 at 10 a.m. at Hollister Church of Christ in Hollister, MO. All who knew and loved this special couple are invited to attend.
Arrangements were under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home & Crematory, Branson. Interment is in Ozarks Memorial Park Cemetery, Branson.
