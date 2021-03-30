Graveside services for Tammy Marie Barnes, were held on March 30, 2021 at Ozarks Memorial Park Cemetery, Branson, Mo.
She died on March 24, 2021. Tammy Marie Barnes was born July 24, 1974 in New Mexico, and was taken in by two, loving parents Wesley & Ada Barnes in Calif.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
She is survived by her three daughters, Samantha Page Menighan, and two twin girls Savanah Page Menighan of Springfield, Mo., And Suzannah Menighan-Jonsson of Nixa, Mo. Her two sisters Brenda Vizzard of Ariz., Sandie Cotant of Merriam Woods, Mo., And brother Bryan Barnes of Branson, Mo.
Arrangements were under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, Branson, Mo.
