Darlene Fae Leach, 91, passed away on May 10, 2023.
Darlene was born on August 31, 1931 in Flanagan, IL, the daughter of Bertus and Kathryn (Volk) Wiechmann. She married Jesse Leach October 27, 1953.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Jesse; and grandson Russell “Rusty” Shoop.
Darlene is survived by her five children, Leslie Leach (Carol) of East Peoria, IL, Edwin Leach (Cheryl) of Pensacola, FL, Jesse V. Leach (Susan) of Kimberling City, MO, Carolyn Jane Shoop of Odell, IL and Cynthia Evans of Hollister along with eleven grandchildren, nineteen great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be Monday, May 15, in Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, Branson. Visitation will begin at 9 a.m. and the funeral service will follow at 10 a.m. in the funeral home with Rev. Mickey Wilkey officiating. Graveside services will be Monday,11 a.m. on May 22, at Center Cemetery in Flanagan, Illinois, with Pastor Mueller officiating.
Arrangments under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory.
