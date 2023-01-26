Dechert “Deck” William Sharpell, 61, of Shell Knob, MO passed away January 22, 2023.
Deck was born on August 27, 1961. He married Kara Laine Warble on April 10, 1993.
He is preceded in death by his parents Howard and Virginia Sharpell and brother Kenneth William Sharpell.
Deck is survived by his wife of twenty-nine years, Kara Laine Sharpell of Shell Knob, MO; daughter, Kayli Rose Schou of Saint Charles, MO; son, Ty Dechert Sharpell of Excelsior Springs, MO; brother, Robert William Sharpell of San Marcos, CA; dog, Sophie; as well as extended family members.
A celebration of life will be held Saturday March 25 at The Indian Hills Resort in Shell Knob, MO. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation to The Missouri Conservation Heritage Foundation (mochf.org).
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.