Vickie Lynn Cobb, 67, a local Missouri author from Galena, MO, passed away on December 29, 2022.
Vickie was born on May 13, 1955, in Klamath Falls, Oregon, the daughter of Junior and Hazel Cobb.
She is preceded in death by her parents; paternal grandparents Charlie and Sally Cobb; maternal grandparents Randa and Ethel Layton; along with numerous other family members.
Vickie is survived by her brother Jerry Cobb and his wife; nieces Sarah Winfield and Rebecca Cobb; as well as several cousins and countless friends, dear to her heart and she to theirs.
Vickie wrote the following poem:
Angel Wings
“Angel wings taking me so far away,
At last, my journey ends
Oh, and sweet forever begins.
On that beautiful distant shore
I shall live forever more.”
Arrangement and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
