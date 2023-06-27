Mary Lee Simmons passed away on June 22, 2023.
She was Born on Oct. 8, 1944.
Mary Lee is survived by husband Bob; children, Robin K. Simmons-Cerilli, David R. Simmons and Joel R. Simmons.
Visitation will be Wednesday, June 28 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home & Crematory. Funeral services will be Thursday, June 29 at 1 p.m. in the funeral home. Burial will follow in Ozarks Memorial Park Cemetery, Branson.
