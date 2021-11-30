Visitation was held Tuesday evening, November 30, in Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, Branson for Marie Maxine (Austin) Carmical Perkins McGlauchlen, 79, of Branson. Funeral services will be Wednesday, December 1 at 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home with Pastor David Koenig officiating and burial following in Blue Eye Cemetery, Blue Eye, MO.
She was born May 11, 1942 in Cedarcreek, Missouri to Olan and Hazel (Keylon) Austin. She entered into heaven on Wednesday, November 24, 2021 at 6 a.m. at her daughter’s home in Dixon, MO at the age of 79.
She was preceded in death by her parents and husbands; Bob Carmical, Col. Perkins and Sam McGlauchlen, one brother, EC Hensley and two sisters, Gladys Groves and Jean Johnson.
She moved to Branson in 1973 and has resided here since that time. She loved working at Shepherd of the Hills in the play where she started as a square dancer and later played Aunt Molly.
She is survived by two daughters, Dorlisa Rogers (Johnnie)of Kirbyville, Paula Fenton(Tom)of Dixon, nephew Larry Carmical; two granddaughters, Echo Reschke (Mike) of Bergman, AR, Crystal Schwyhart (Buck) of Hollister; two grandsons, Jade Carmical and Kason Carmical of Dixon; great-granddaughters, Harley and Dixie Turner, great-grandsons, Daylan and Logan Schwyhart; sisters, Jane Hopkins, and Rosie Williams (Danny), Karla Sbanotto (Bob), granddaughter Tiffany Wiseley and great-grandsons, Bradon and Grayson.
