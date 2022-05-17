A grave side service was held for Randy Dale on May 14, 2022 at New Eminence Cemetery Eminence, MO.
He died on May 11, 2022. He is preceded in death by his mother, Joyce Briggs, brother, Rick Briggs, son Jared Andrew Dale, and stepfather, Wayne Briggs.
He is survived by his wife, Kay Dale, daughter, Sarah (Joshua) May, father, Bob Dale.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
