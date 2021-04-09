A celebration of life will be planned at a later time for, Maureen Kay Ford, age 82, of Springfield, Mo.
She died on April 5, 2021. Maureen was born on Feb. 17, 1939, In Cleveland, Ohio., The daughter of Edward and Agnes (Pelsnik) Sydlow.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Cletus Ford, And two sisters, Beverly Catherine Whittaker and Beatrice Rulli.
She is survived by her daughter, Melinda Schultz of Springfield, Mo., Son, Tracy (Jane) Watts of Clarkesville, Ark.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.