Scott Bradley Pollard, died on Nov. 15, 2021. Scott was born on Jan. 7, 1985.
He is preceded in death by his brother, Jamie Ray Pollard; sister, Kimberly Ann Pollard; grandparents Roy Mack Aldridge, Ellis Pollard and Rowena Hull; uncle, Wesley Pollard and aunt, Lisa May.
He is survived by his parents, Kirk and Tammy Pollard of Taneyville, Mo., two sons, who reside with their mother in Germany, Ryan Michael Pollard and Wyatt James Pollard, one infant son, Michael James Pollard, life partner, Kerry Matthews of Forsyth, Mo., grandmother, Betty Aldridge of Kissee Mills, Mo.
Arrangements are under the direction of Kissee-Schofield-Eakins Funeral Home, Forsyth Mo.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.