Everett “Sonny” Cordes, 78, of Hollister, MO, passed away on June 24, 2022, in Strafford, MO.
Sonny was born in Chicago, Illinois, the son of Everett A. Cordes and Bertha (Scoles) Cordes.
He is preceded in death by his parents; sister, Betty Scanlon of Arizona; and brother James Cordes.
Sonny is survived by his wife of 58 years Kathleen; two children: daughter, Tana Schaffer of AZ and son, Brent Cordes (Michelle) of Farmer City, IL, former wife Gayla Arians of IL; 8 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren; and sister, Janice Bewley of Indiana.
A memorial service is planned for 2 to 5 p.m. on July 11, 2022, at Cremations of the Ozarks in Hollister, MO. Another service will be planned for a later date in Mansfield, IL.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
