Celebration of life for Milton “Buster” E. Tuell, 79, of Ridgedale, Mo., was held on Dec. 31, 2021, at the Ozark Mountain Community Church, Blue Eye, Mo.
He died on Dec. 27, 2021.Milton was born July 7, 1942 in Wichita, Kan., the son of Milton Tuell, Sr. and Bula (Schwyhart) Tuell.
He was preceded in death by his parents and one sister Beverly Jones.
He is survived by his wife Marcia, daughter Stephanie (Andy) Baldwin of Branson, Mo., son Jeremy (Rosa) Tuell of Castle Rock, Colo.,
Cremation was under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, Branson, Mo..
