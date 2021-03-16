A Celebration of Life for Margaret Buchanan Hamilton Wilson, 86 of Branson, Mo., Will be held on March 20, 2021 at 2p.m. At Greenlawn Funeral Home in Branson, Mo.
She died on March 13, 2021.
Margaret was born on Oct. 10, 1934 in Glasgow, Scotland.
She is survived by her husband, Bill Wilson and three children: Stewart Wilson, Moira Darst and Morag Lorenz.
Arrangements are under the direction of Greenlawn Funeral Home in Branson, Mo.
