No formal service is currently planned for Donald Lee Neufeld, 82, of Branson, Mo. He died on July 10, 2021, Donald was born on Feb. 15, 1939, in Woodson County, Kan., the son of Louis and Ola (Sager) Neufeld.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, James Neufeld.
He is survived by his daughter, Andette McAdoo of Topeka, Kan., sister, Barbara (Ron) Pringle of Olpe, Kan.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
