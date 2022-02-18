There will be a celebration of life for Ivan Eugene Wilkins, 60, of Omaha, Ark. held at 11 a.m. Feb. 12, 2022, at Lakeland Baptist Church, 128-2 AR-14 N, Omaha, Ark.
He died on Jan. 26, 2022. Ivan was born on Feb. 23, 1961, in Gentry, Ark., the son of Delbert Earl and Wanda (Gullet) Wilkins.
He is preceded in death by his parents, brothers, David Wilkins and Delbert Lynn Wilkins,and granddaughter, Gabriella Dunn.
He is survived by his daughters, Angela Wrenhemble of Omaha, Ark., and Sarah Williams of Chicago, Ill.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.