Barry Lynn Harmon, 57, of Branson, MO passed away May 4, 2023.
Barry was born on September 28, 1965, the son of Ronald and Sandra (Pierce) Harmon in Bartlesville, OK. Barry was joined in marriage on January 7, 1997, to Christine Louise Howard. He was a veteran of the United States Army.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Scott Harmon; Grandpa and Grandma Harmon; Grandpa and Grandma Pierce; and his best friend, Douglas Schlabach.
Barry is survived by his wife of twenty-six years, Christine Harmon of Branson, MO; sons: Andrew Harmon of Cushing, OK, and Timothy Wagner and Michael Poarch, of Elkhart, IN; one granddaughter, Allie Poarch of Elkhart, IN; and his parents: Ronald and Sandra Harmon of Bixby, OK.
There will be a celebration of life and inurnment in Oklahoma held at a later date.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
