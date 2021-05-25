No services are planned at this time for James L. Pitchford, 85 of Merriam Woods, Mo.
He died on May 24, 2021. James was born on June 23, 1935.
He is survived by his wife, Sylvia Pitchford, and eight children, Ingrid Newell, Warren Pitchford, Bryan Pitchford, Sherry Riddle, Sheila Gleason, Delbert Pitchford, Debrah Barnes and Jim Doud. Arrangements are under the direction of Greenlawn Funeral Home Branson, Mo.
