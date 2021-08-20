A celebration of life for Donnita Rae Coonts 56, of Piercetown, Ark., will be held at 2p.m. Aug. 21, 2021, at the Mt. Judea Church on the Rock in Mt. Judea, Ark., with Bro. Steven Holt officiating.
She died on Aug. 14, 2021. Donnita was born on Febr. 5, 1965., in Torrance, Cali., the daughter of Jesse and Donna (Smith) O’Dell.
She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, David Arles Coonts, special aunt and uncle, Warren and Donna Wilcoxson, and sister, Dreama, and cousin, Kathy.
She is survived by her daughter, Haylie (Ryan) Crow of Piercetown, Ark.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks
