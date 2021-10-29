Memorial service for John Michel Poydessus 52, of Kimberling City, Mo., will be held Nov. 1, 2021, at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of the Cove Catholic Church Kimberling City, Mo., with Father William Hennecke officiating.
He died on Oct. 25, 2021.
John was born April 30, 1969, in San Francisco, Calif., the son of Jean Pierre Poydessus and Judith Edwards.
He is survived by his father, Jean Pierre (Zeni) Poydessus of Kimberling City, Mo. his mother, Judith Edwards of San Antonio, Texas., brother, James Poydessus of Kimberling City, Mo.
Arrangements are under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home Kimberling City, Mo.
