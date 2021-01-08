Services for Larry Weldon Treadwell,78, of Branson, Mo., will be Jan. 9, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at Stumpff Funeral Chapel Kimberling City, Mo., with pastors Mike Keeter and Thomas Walker officiating. Graveside service will be at 3p.m. at Adams Cemetery in Manty, Ark.
He died Jan. 1, 2021.
He was born Dec. 26, 1942 in Morrilton, Ark., the son of Marion and Edith (Funkhouser) Treadwell.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one son, Robert Treadwell; and a sister, Jacquelyn Gills.
He is survived by his wife, Carole Treadwell of Branson, Mo.; two sons, Bruce (Melinda) Treadwell of Lowell, Ark.; and Bobby Treadwell of San Antonio, Texas.
Arrangements are under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home Kimberling City, Mo.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.