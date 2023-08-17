Anthony K. Dowler passed away August 12, 2023.
He was born on April 18, 1964.
Anthony is survived by parents, Susie Dowler and Bob Dowler; daughter, Kadie Dowler; and companion Cindy Combs.
A celebration of life will be held on August 27 at 2 p.m. at Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home & Crematory.
Arrangments under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home & Crematory.
