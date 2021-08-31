Graveside services for Connie Jo Plummer 69, of Kirbyville, Mo., will be held at 10a.m. Sept. 4, 2021 at the Mincy Cemetery with Pastor Scott Coffelt officiating.
She died Aug. 30, 2021.
Connie was born on March 8, 1952., in Branson, Mo., the daughter of Jerry Jones, Sr and Lorraine Parker Jones.
She was preceded in death by her father, Jerry Jones, Sr, her husband, Charles “Bubby” Plummer and daughter Bridget.
She is survived by her two children, David & Kolleen Plummer of Kirbyville, Mo., and Shane & Heather Plummer of Kirbyville, Mo., Her mother, Lorraine Jones of Hollister, Mo., One brother Jerry Jones, Jr and one sister, Vickie Moore of Fla.
Arrangements are under the direction of Greenlawn Funeral Home in Branson, Mo.
