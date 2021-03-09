A service will be held at the Missouri Veterans Cemetery in Springfield, Missouri, at a later time for Harry Paul Vander Ploeg Jr., age 84, of Ridgedale, Mo.
He died on Feb. 14, 2021. He was born on Dec. 28, 1936, in Chicago, Ill., The son of Harry Vander Ploeg Sr. and Genevie (Perkins) Vander Ploeg, who have preceded him in death.
He is survived by his wife, Laurinda Vander Ploeg; son, Paul (Lisa) Vander Ploeg of Conn., And daughter, Debra (Ron) Brindley of Indiana.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
