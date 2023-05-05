John Edgar Hribovsek, 83, of Galena, MO passed away on April 30, 2023.
John was born on April 11, 1940, the son of John and Emma (Gorley) Hribovsek in Neelyville, MO. John was joined in marriage to Betty June Lamb on February 18, 1983.
He is preceded in death by his parents.
John is survived by his wife, Betty Hribovsek of Galena, MO; children: John Hribovsek Jr. of NC, Melissa Hribovsek of NC, Ronda (Garrie) Lain of AZ, and Kelly Moon of CA; four grandchildren: Brittney, Josh, Amber, and Clifton; five great-grandchildren; brother, Bill (Belinda) Hibovsek of MO; and sister, Elizabeth (John) Knapp of CO.
There are no formal services planned at this time.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
