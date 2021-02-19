A memorial service for Brandon Allen Moutray, 36, of Reeds Spring, Missouri, were held at 6 p.m. Wednesday Feb. 17, 2021, at Cremations of the Ozarks, 115 Industrial Park Drive, Hollister, Missouri 65672.
He died Feb. 10, 2021.
Brandon was born Jan. 11, 1985, in Pawhuska, Okla., the son of Allen and Tammy (Couffer) Moutray.
He is survived by his wife, Jennifer Moutray; three young children; parents, Allen and Tammy Moutray of Branson, Mo.; brother, Garret Moutray of Hollister, Mo.; and two sisters, Katie Moutray of Merriam Woods, Mo., and Lauren Moutray of Springfield, Mo..
Services and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
