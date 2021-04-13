Graveside services for Chance Aaron King of Walnut Shade, Mo., Will be held at 11a.m April 16, 2021, At Swindle Cemetery in Walnut Shade, Mo. Visitation will be held from 5p.m. to 7p.m. April 15, 2021 at Greenlawn Funeral Home Branson.
He died on April 11, 2021. Chance was born on July 4, 1984.
He is survived by his son Trenton King and his father Terry King.
Arrangements are under the direction of Greenlawn Funeral Home Branson, Mo.
