Visitation for Dr. M.A. (Andy) Snell ,93, of Branson, Mo., will be Jan. 14, 2022 from 5-7p.m. at Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home, Branson, Mo.
A celebration of his life will be Jan. 15 at 1 p.m. at the funeral home with burial and military honors following in Ozarks Memorial Park Cemetery, Branson, Mo.
He died on Jan. 5, 2022.
Marvin was born on Dec. 9, 1928 in Monroe County, Mo., He was the son of Fred G. Snell and Leta E. (Duncan) Snell.
He was preceded in death by his parents, sisters, Frances Sappington and Laura Hanna, and brothers Bill Snell and Frank Snell.
He is survived by his wife, Jane Snell of Branson, Mo., daughter Pam (Bill) Keyes of Branson, Mo., son, Greg Snell of Mesa, Ariz., brother Bob Snell of Centralia, Mo., sister, Joan Nutter of Lee’s Summit, Mo.
